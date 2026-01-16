Five pro-Palestinian activists plead not guilty over UK military base break-in

Five pro-Palestinian activists pleaded not guilty on Friday to breaking into a UK military air base and damaging two planes in protest against UK’s support for Israel.

The five pro-Palestinian activists are accused of breaking into the Brize Norton Royal Air Force base in central England in June and spraying red paint over two Voyager aircraft used for re-fuelling and transport.

Campaign group Palestine Action, which has since been banned by the government, said it was behind the incident.

Activists includes Lewie Chiaramello, Jon Cink, Amy Gardiner-Gibson – also known as Amu Gib, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie and Muhammad Umer Khalid appeared at UK’s Old Bailey court by videolink from prison.

The pro-Palestinian activists were pleaded not guilty to damaging property and entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the interests or safety of the UK.

Their trial is due to start in January 2027.

Earlier in July 2025, UK’s police force had arrested 41 people who had expressed support for the banned group Palestine Action at a protest outside parliament.

UK lawmakers proscribed the group under anti-terrorism legislation earlier this month after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged planes in protest against UK’s support for Israel.

“Officers have made 41 arrests for showing support for a proscribed organisation. One person has been arrested for common assault,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement on social media about the demonstration.

After a similar protest in London last week, police arrested 29 people.

Police also made arrests at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action in Manchester. Other protests took place in Cardiff and in Northern Ireland.

Before Saturday’s arrests in London, close to 50 protesters had gathered with placards saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” near a statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the British parliament.