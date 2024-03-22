Actor Agha Shiraz recalls spiritual experience that changed his life

TV actor Agha Shiraz, who is also famous for his magic tricks, recently shared a supernatural experience that happened to him and which positively impacted his life.

During a guest appearance on the Ramadan transmission, the TV actor shared details of an incident that happened in 2019, while he was offering prayer at a mosque near Karachi’s Sea View.

Sharing the incident, Agha said: “I was praying Namz-e-Asar near Sea View and someone tapped my shoulder and asked me to offer the prayer again. They also told me that my prayers won’t be accepted until I seek Allah’s love and guidance. Even though I didn’t pay attention to their advice and completed my Darood and Dua.

Agha Shiraz said that he turned back to look at the person after the Namaz, but he didn’t find anyone. He then went to the Imam Masjid and told him the entire incident.

The Imam, according to Agha, told him that: “I observed you talking to someone invisible. Let me tell you something important, the spiritual beings (Jinn) pray here after Asar and you are the second person in past 20 years to whom these spiritual beings have talked. I think you should follow the guidance you received just now.”

Agha described that he was praying, asking for blessings for the person who ran away with his Rs1.5 million and his phone had been switched off for 1.5 years.

Agha said: “When I raised my hands to pray after Namaz, I received a call from that person asking about my whereabouts.”

“The person, who ran away with my money, arrived within 15 minutes at my location and returned my Rs1.5mn.” Shiraz said that the person also asked for forgiveness, saying he had left the country due to some problems.