Actor Areeba Habib announces her wedding date

Actor Areeba Habib announced her wedding date with Saadain Imran Sheikh on the social media application Instagram.

The actor unveiled that her wedding will happen on January 2 next year.

Her fans on the picture and video-sharing social media application along with several celebrities including Ayeza Khan, Sumbul Iqbal Khan and Sadaf Kanwal have congratulated her for getting married and starting a new chapter in life.

In July, the Jalan star announced that she had exchanged rings with Saadain Imran Sheikh while taking to social media to share the images of the intimate engagement ceremony.

Areeba Habib, calling the ceremony an event to remember, was looking absolutely stunning in her beautiful dress.

The joyful event – on the other hand – was a limited affair as close family members and friends were invited as the country was reeling from the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity has quite a fan base on social media with 2.2 million followers on Instagram and counting. She uploads pictures and clips of her projects i.e. being dramas and photoshoots.

