Actor Ashish Vidyarthi gets married again at 60

Senior Indian actor, Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata on Thursday.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Indian film veteran, Ashish Vidyarthi, best known as Devraj Khatri from the 2000 thriller ‘Bichhoo’, got married for the second time in an intimate affair yesterday.

He had a registry marriage with Barua in the Kolkata club and several pictures from the private event surfaced on social media.

Talking about his second marriage to a local tabloid, Vidyarthi, 60, said, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

His wife, Barua, 50, is an entrepreneur from Guwahati city of Assam, India. She has an upscale fashion store in Kolkata.

As per Barua, she and Vidyarthi met some time ago and decided to take their relationship forward. “He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with,” she gushed about her now-husband.

It is pertinent to mention that Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of veteran actor Shakuntala Barua. They have a son together, named Arth.