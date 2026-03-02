Actor Awards 2026: Harrison Ford tears up after Lifetime Achievement Award win

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford broke down in tears during his award acceptance speech. The 83-year-old star won the SAG-AFTRA’s annual Life Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1.

While accepting the accolade longtime friend Woody Harrelson, Ford reflected on his decades-long career and the extraordinary good fortune he believes shaped his journey in Hollywood.

Ford grew visibly teary-eyed through his eight-minute-long speech as he spoke about art, entertainment and the responsibility that comes with success.

“Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we’re lucky to make ’em both at the same time, and if we’re really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it,” he said.

Ford went on to thank his family, especially his wife of more than 15 years, Calista Flockhart. “”I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my pers, to my extraordinary beautiful wife Calista and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it, and thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honoring me with this prize,” he said, before joking, “This is very encouraging.”

According to SAG-AFTRA, the Life Achievement Award is presented annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Harrison Ford’s career spans more than six decades. After beginning in television in the 1960s, he broke through in 1973’s American Graffiti. He later became a global icon as Han Solo in Star Wars and as the adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones in the action-adventure franchise. His acclaimed filmography also includes The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, Blade Runner, Witness, Working Girl, Sabrina, Morning Glory and The Age of Adeline.

He was awarded the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024 and the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 32nd annual Actor Awards is air live on Netflix.