Actor Aymen Saleem quits acting, says will stay connected

Actor Aymen Saleem has announced that she is quitting her acting career after a short-lived stint in the entertainment world.

Saleem, who gained popularity after a special Ramazan serial on a local TV channel, took to her Instagram stories to share her decision, leaving fans shocked. “It is with deep gratitude that I’d like to share that I will no longer be acting,” she said.

“I have tremendous love and respect for the industry and will stay connected to it InshaAllah,” said Saleem, who is an Ivy League graduate from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Aymen Saleem assured her fans and followers further, adding, “I will keep you all posted with what’s next! So much love, always.”

It’s unclear whether Saleem will choose to work behind the scenes or return to the small screen after a break.