Actor Babrik Shah’s son dies in a tragic accident

The three-year-old son of film and TV actor Babrik Shah passed away in a tragic accident earlier this week.
Babrik Shah is in immense grief as his younger son named Zaviar died after accidentally falling into a water tank at the Lahore residence of the actor. He was laid to rest at the graveyard in Nespak Society of Lahore, Punjab.
Shah shared the devastating news on social media.
The celebrity posted a picture of his late son on the photo and video sharing application, and wrote, “He was best and most intelligent boy of my all sons may Allah rest him in peace.”
“I will miss him till we meet again. Thank u ❤️ for prayers and support. May Allah bless u with happiness of here and hereafter,” he added.
Several social users including showbiz celebrities extended their condolences to the grieving family via the Insta post.
