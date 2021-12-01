Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shares childhood pictures

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared throwback pictures of her childhood and they went viral on Instagram.

The celebrity’s pictures showed her transformation over the years.

She, in the caption, wrote that she was missing her home too much, adding that she used to hate being photographed during that time and her expressions said it all.

The social media post got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Moreover, she has a huge fan following on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She shares the pictures of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

The actor has made quite a name for her impressive work in several projects namely Bharaas and Pardes. Her performance in the former won her the award for New Emerging Talent (female) in the ARY People’s Choice Awards in March this year.

Item numbers objectify women

In a recent interview, Dur-e-Fishan claimed that she will never do item numbers or play characters as they objectify women despite being offered millions of rupees.

“I just don’t want to do item numbers,” she had said. “I just don’t want anything which objectifies a woman and her body or something like that.

“I am reserved about my clothing or anything that will make me go on that borders then I have to say no to it. I will never go there where a woman is objectified.”

