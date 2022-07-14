Viral: Actor Hira Khan’s Saree glam sets social media ablaze

Showbiz starlet, Hira Khan flaunted her Saree glam in the latest pictures which went viral across social media platforms.

‘Mere Humsafar’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, and shared a two-picture gallery on the feed which went viral on social media. “Black supremacy,” she wrote in the caption of the clicks which see Khan flaunting a solid black Saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

The glamorous Saree look was styled with silver ethnic hoops, sultry makeup, and blow-dried hair.

The shared clicks garnered immense love from her Instagram followers with thousands of hearts as well as compliments in the comments section.

Earlier this week, Khan shared her Eid snaps to extend her greetings to her Instagram followers, which were also well-received by the users of the social application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

On the work front, Khan has taken audiences by surprise with her stellar performance in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Mere Humsafar’, led by superstars Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed.

Khan plays Roomi Raees Ahmed in the play which also features Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmed, Tara Mahmood, and Zoya Nasir among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Hira Khan, who is known for her cute looks and spontaneous personality, began her career as a model couple of years ago and soon got her breakthrough in acting. She will be next sharing the screen space with Omer Shehzad, Zubab Rana, and Babar Ali in the upcoming serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’.

Comments