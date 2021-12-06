Actor Hira Mani’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Hira Mani shared a series of pictures that went viral across the social media application Instagram.

The actor, who is the wife of co-celebrity Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani, can be seen sitting in a vehicle in the viral four-picture gallery.

“Haye ye dhoop ✍️ (Oh this sunlight),” the caption read. “Tum tou shayer bun gaye (You have become a poet).”

The celebrity has received praise for her work in superhit projects namely Meray Paas Tum Ho along with Sun Yaara, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Do Bol and Ghalati.

He performance in Do Bol earned her a nomination for the Best Television Actress-critic award Pakistan International Screen Awards back last year.

In August, the celebrity was awarded the Global Women Media Award by the current Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarvar for her contribution to the country’s entertainment industry.

Previously, she got robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in the driveway outside her house in Karachi.

The video sees the celebrity and two children parking a car when two armed motorcyclists her vehicle and rob them of their belongings.

She forgave the robbers.

