Actor Imran Abbas’ mother passes away

Actor Imran Abbas took to Instagram to announce that his mother passed away on Thursday.

The actor shared a picture of him kissing his mother’s feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official)

“Alwida Meri Maañ (Goodbye, my mother)… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore,” the caption read. “Lost my “Jannat (paradise)” today.”

Read More: HERE IS WHAT IMRAN ABBAS SAID WHEN ASKED ABOUT TIKTOK

He asked people to pray for the departed soul.

Actors Sajal Aly, Turkish actor Celal Al and thousand of fans expressed grief and offered their condolence to the actor.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!