Actor Inaya Khan shares birthday look; pictures go viral

Actor Inaya Khan took social media by storm after posting her stunning birthday pictures that went viral.

The pictures have Inaya Khan wearing a purple top with matching black pants and shoes while posing for the camera.

“My Birthday 2021 look🎉🎂💕Thank you so much everyone for the birthday wishes 🌺 love you all,” the caption read.

Earlier, Mere Apne actress recently shared some pictures on her Instagram profile and her fans are loving them, instantly making them go viral on a number of social media sites.

She is popular on social media platforms with at least 54,800 followers. She shares the clicks from photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

Previously, Inaya Khan had revealed she was born in United States and had a profound love for singing, which she learnt quite well. She went on to say that she forayed into acting and it will make it her first priority.

