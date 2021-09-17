Actor Johnny Depp was abandoned by his mother

Johnny Depp was abandoned by his mother during his teenage years, according to legal documents.

The documents were submitted in court during his father John Depp’s divorce from his former wife Betty Sue back in 1981. The revelation came as Depp is involved in a legal battle with former wife Amber Heard.

Depp had stated that his mother might have been the meanest human he had came across in his entire life.

Betty had claimed that the actor was “emancipated and self-supporting.”

“The wife hereby acknowledges that the parties’ minor child … John C. Depp II is fully emancipated and self-supporting,” the signed document read.

In several interviews, The Pirates of the Caribbean star had confessed to getting involved in drug use at the age of 11.

According to research conducted by Paul Barresi, for the upcoming Discovery+ show Johnny Depp v Amber Heard, mentioned that the actor had resorted to taking drugs as a way to get away from family problems.

“He said since age 11, he’s taken all manner of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription painkillers, opiates and magic mushrooms,” Barresi said. “His drug use, he said, was a way to escape family problems. He struggled to find gigs in a garage band and peddled ink pens working part-time as a telemarketer.”

He added: “Needless to say, at age 17, Johnny was hardly financially self-sufficient, and far from being emancipated. As far as I am concerned, his mother disowned him at a time when he unquestionably needed her most.”

However, he disclosed that there were no court papers that mentioned him being emancipated.