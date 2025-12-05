Actor Kate Walsh returns in 'Grey's Anatomy' season 22

American actress and businesswoman Kate Walsh is set to return once again to Grey’s Anatomy as Dr Addison Montgomery in Season 22.

According to Variety’s reports, it stated that Walsh will appear in the January 29 episode titled “Strip That Down”. Specific details of her guest appearance in the episode are kept under wraps.

This marks Walsh’s first comeback on the long-running ABC medical drama since her recurring appearances during Seasons 18 and 19. Her last episode was Season 19’s “Gunpowder and Lead”.

Initially, Walsh joined Grey’s Anatomy in its debut season. She appeared regularly throughout Season 3 and later returned for several guest spots through Season 8. She simultaneously led the successful spinoff Private Practice, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2013.

Following her early Grey’s tenure, Walsh has continued to build an extensive television résumé, appearing in series such as 13 Reasons Why, Emily in Paris, and The Umbrella Academy for Netflix.

She is set to star in Steven Pink’s upcoming comedy film What the F**k Is My Password?, alongside Alexander Ludwig, Stephen Dorff, Kal Penn, and Adam Pally.

In 2024, she also appeared in The Public Theatre’s world-premiere production of Jordans. Walsh is represented by Gersh, Untitled, and Yorn Levine Barnes.

The upcoming Season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy will premiere on October 9 and remain as one of ABC’s flagship dramas, joining a lineup that includes High Potential, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, Abbott Elementary, and Shifting Gears.