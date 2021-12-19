Actor Maira Khan’s pictures, videos from Europe trip go viral

Actor Maira Khan shared a series of latest pictures and videos from her Europe trip and they are going viral across Instagram.

She uploaded the viral pictures from her visit to Spain and France. She said, in one of the videos from Spain’s capital Madrid, that it was “good to be in pain in Spain”.

The visuals got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

The actor had visited Europe in November as well and shared the pictures from that trip as well.

The Main Hari Piya star is quite active on social media platforms and keeps millions of her fans updated about her happenings by sharing visuals along with clips of her projects’ behind the scenes.

The celebrity has been praised for her sublime performances in hit projects namely Cheekh and Mein Hari Piya.

She worked alongside a prolific group of actors in Cheekh namely Saba Qamar, Aijaz Aslam, Ushna Shah, Bilal Abbas Khan, Azekah Daniel and Emmad Irfani.

