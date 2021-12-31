Actor Maya Ali’s latest pictures, video go viral

Actor Maya Ali said that 2021 was amazingly beautiful for her by sharing viral pictures and a video that went viral.

“2021 you were amazingly beautiful.🌟” the caption of her Instagram post read. “Alhamdulillah for everything 🙏🏻”

The set of visuals got thousands of likes from the users of the picture and video-sharing social media application.

Maya Ali is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on social media platforms. She has 6.4 million followers on Instagram.

She takes to social media outlets to share the updates along with pictures and behind the scenes videos of her projects.

Earlier, the actor shared stylish images of her in a red top and jeans. The three-picture gallery got millions of likes from the application’s users.

The celebrity has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry and has proved to be one of the versatile actors at the moment.

Taking a break

Earlier, she had decided to take a break from social media for finding inner peace due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too,” she wrote on Instagram.

Maya Ali said that she was going on a hiatus from social media and everyone was doing their best in their own ways to deal with the pandemic situation. She further mentioned that it was the best time to “detox” for finding inner peace.

Returns to social media

Designer Faiza Saqlain had reported that the celebrity was unwell on social media. He shared images in which she was seen wearing a hospital gown and a protective mask.

Maya posted a series of images with a heartfelt caption that read, “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga… (It’s been ages since you saw me. You won’t be able to see me after ages…).”

