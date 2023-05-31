Actor Naveed Raza blessed with a baby boy

Popular actor Naveed Raza announced to have welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with his wife Dr Kanwal.

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain’ debutante and his wife, as the two welcomed their first son earlier this month.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his account on the photo and video-sharing application earlier this week, the actor shared the good news with his fans, along with a glimpse of his newborn, born on May 11. In memory of his late father, who passed away last year, Raza named his son Syed Ahsan Raza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveed Raza (@naveedrazaofficial)

“Your name, my child, is a tribute to the past, A legacy of love that forever will last. Your grandfather’s memory we’ll always cherish, In your name, his spirit will never perish,” the caption on his post read.

“You carry on his legacy with every breath, A symbol of his love, a living testament. May you grow up to be strong, kind, and true, And may your grandfather’s (Javed Ahsan) spirit live on in you,” Raza penned further.

Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with longtime partner

Thousands of his fans and colleagues liked the social media post and flocked to the comments sections to drop hearty wishes for the family and his newborn son.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Naveed Raza tied the knot with Dr Kanwal Qadeer in 2013. The couple is proud parents to an elder daughter, Manal, and now a son, Ahsan.