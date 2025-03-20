Actor Nazish Jahangir’s arrest warrant issued in fraud case

LAHORE: A court issued an arrest warrant for actor Nazish Jahangir on Thursday in connection with a fraud case, ARY News reported.

The judicial magistrate directed the Defence-C police to arrest Nazish Jahangir, along with co-accused Sikandar Khan and others, and present them in court by March 22.

The case was filed against Jahangir by fellow actor Aswad Haroon under various sections, including cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, as well as additional sections related to threats with weapons.

Haroon’s complaint alleges that Jahangir borrowed his car and Rs .5 million for a project, with a promise to return them within two months. However, after six months, she failed to return the items. Haroon also claims that Nazish Jahangir sent a man named Sikandar Khan, who allegedly threatened to kill him.

In response, Jahangir has denied the accusations, calling them a premeditated attempt to blackmail her and damage her reputation.

The plaintiff in the case submitted the arrest warrant to the Defense Police.

It’s worth noting that this is not Nazish Jahangir’s first encounter with the law. In 2020, she was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing in Karachi on charges of blackmail, harassment, and distributing fake videos and posts.

Earlier, Nazish Jahangir issued a rebuttal after a fake screenshot of one of her Instagram posts went viral about Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam.

The actor faced the fury of Babar Azam’s fans after declining a supposed proposal to marry the star batter.

Later, a screenshot went viral in which Nazish Jahangir allegedly came down hard on those trolling her for refusing to marry the Pakistan skipper.