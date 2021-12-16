Actor Nazish Jahangir’s latest video goes viral

Actor Nazish Jahangir took to the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram to share her video that is going viral.

The Instagram reel shows the camera coming closing towards the actor-model, dressed in a silver dress, who is holding a mobile phone.

She wrote the lyrics of the Bollywood movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song Kalle Kalle

“Kalle kalle main rehny ko tyar ab kalle (Now I’m ready to live alone),” the caption read. “Fell in love with this song.”

The video, which was shared by the celebrity on her official Instagram profile, has garnered more than 20,000 views.

The netizens took to the comment section to appreciate the actor’s look. It was filled with heart and heart-smiley emojis.

The Berukhi actor, who was praised for her performance in Pardes as well, frequently takes to the social media application where she posts pictures of her photoshoots and videos for millions of her fans.

Apart from sharing visuals, she also gives shares advice to people about humanity and. Previously, the celebrity told that people cannot respect others unless they cannot respect themselves.

Moreover, she mentioned that people need to show grace for staying kind while facing cruel situations in life.

