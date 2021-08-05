Actor Nimra Khan addresses rumours about her marital status

Nimra Khan has addressed long-standing rumours about her marital status for the first time since the actor reportedly split from her husband.

Nimra, who tied the knot during the first COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020, made headlines after she cleared her social media of pictures of her husband. Many suspected that the couple had separated, however, Nimra Khan chose to keep mum about the situation.

Now, months later, during an appearance on a local talk show, Actor Nimra Khan was asked why she deleted pictures with her husband, to which she replied, “Can we not discuss this please!”

After her initial response, the Bhool actor added, “One shouldn’t be sharing everything about their personal life on social media, because in a way you start living your life according to others, and that does not bring happiness.”

She was then asked if she has any plans to marry again, she shared, “My mother and father are looking for a proposal and all I need are your prayers.”

Nimra Khan tied the knot with Raja Iftekhar in a small ceremony at her home in Karachi in late April 2020.