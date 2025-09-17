'Freddy vs. Jason' actor Paula Shaw dies at 84

Veteran artist and a life member of the Actors Studio, Paula Shaw, who starred in holiday telefilms on Hallmark Channel, has died, aged 84.

According to the statement shared on her workshop website, The Max, actor Paula Shaw, best known for playing Mrs Pamela Voorhees in Ronny Yu’s slasher ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ and for starring in a number of Hallmark holiday movies, passed away in her sleep last Wednesday, September 10.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce Paula passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, morning at 9:00 am,” the statement read. “Paula touched countless lives through The MAX, the Mastery, and her transformational work. Her legacy lives on in the communities she created and the lives she changed.”

In a tribute post for Shaw on Instagram, her fellow Hallmark star, Julie Sherman Wolfe, wrote, “So sad to hear about Paula Shaw’s passing. We often chatted on FaceTime after she filmed Hanukkah on Rye, mostly about our shared heritage (and trying to figure out if we were related!)”

“We never found out, but it didn’t matter,” Wolfe added. “She will always be one of my honorary bubbies.”

Notably, Shaw will be best remembered among Hallmark fans for playing Andie MacDowell’s on-screen mother, Charlotte Jeffers, in ‘Cedar Cove‘.