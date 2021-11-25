Actor Rabab Hashim share picture with husband; pictures go viral

Actor Rabab Hashim shared the pictures of her Europe trip with husband Sohaib Shamshad and they went viral.

The couple went to the Netherlands and Italy and the viral pictures prove that they are having the time of their life.

She is active on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She shares the pictures from her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

They got married on November 27 last year. She made the announcement on her Instagram with pictures from her special day.

The wedding was a full, three-event affair, with the traditional mayun, mehndi, and nikkah ceremony, with her stealing the spotlight for a good week throughout her wedding thanks to her gorgeous wedding looks! She sure made a stunning, blushing bride.

She is known for her work in serials Tumse Mil Kay and Tumhare Hain along with short film Saiyaan Motor Wale.