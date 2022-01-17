Veteran actor Rashid Naz passes away

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Veteran actor Rashid Naz passed away in Islamabad Monday morning at 4:00 AM. He was 73 years old.

Actor Hasan Noman’s better half, actor Madiha Rizvi took to Instagram early on 17th January to reveal the news of her father-in-law’s demise. She wrote, “Our dearest Baba Rashid Naz Has left this world peacefully this morning.” The actress went on to request her followers to recite Surah Fateha for the “departed soul.”

The deceased will be taken to Peshawar for burial.

Countless celebrities were quick to console Madiha Rizvi and to pour-in love and prayers for the deceased.

Mawra Hocane wrote, “Such a wonderful happy soul! May Allah bless him to be among his closest ones InshaAllah. Strength & love for all of you.”

Omair Rana penned, “Verily all come from Him and to Him all must return. You guys gave him loads of love and served him till the last. May Allah ease your pain and bless you.”

Born on September 9, 1948, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rashid Naz acted in numerous dramas and movies. He started off his career in 1971 and acted in some spectacular projects including Dasht, Namos, Zama Jang, and Dakit, to name a few.

His acting in Shoaib Mansoor’s Khuda Kay Lian, Karachi to Lahore, and Verna won countless hearts. Rashid Naz also aced his character in the 2015 Bollywood movie ‘Baby‘, starring Akshay Kumar and Mikaal Zulfiqar, with complete mastery.

