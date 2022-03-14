Indian actor Rupa Dutta arrested for pickpocketing

Indian television actor Rupa Dutta has been arrested for pickpocketing at a book fair, after being caught by a policeman red-handedly.

Over the past weekend, Rupa Dutta was arrested for allegedly committing ‘attention-diverting theft’ at the venue of the International Kolkata Book Fair, as confirmed by the police.

She was caught red-handedly by a policeman while throwing a purse in the dustbin – was then detained and questioned by the team. A sum of INR65,000, as well as a number of purses, were recovered from the accused during the search.

“Search several purses containing Rs 65,760 was found from her upon search. When asked about it, she failed to give any satisfactory reply,” quoted a senior police officer.

“The woman has been arrested in connection with ‘kepmari’ (attention-diverting theft) and further investigation is underway to find out whether more people are connected with the crime.”

It is pertinent to mention, Rupa Dutta back in 2020, had wrongly accused director-producer Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

She claimed that the filmmaker had sent her inappropriate messages on Facebook, but was revealed to had been chatting with another man with the same first name as the latter. She shared screenshots of the conversation on her Twitter handle.

