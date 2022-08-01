Actor Saba Faisal spills details of first meeting with husband

Veteran actor of Pakistan Saba Faisal shared details of her first meeting with her now-husband Faisal Saeed and life after many years of marriage.

During a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s chat show ‘Zindagi With Sajid Hasan’, the ‘Habs’ actor spoke at length about her relationship with husband Faisal Saeed, who she revealed is also her maternal cousin.

Speaking about their first meeting, the actor revealed that she and her husband are cousins so they knew each other since childhood, and had a liking for the respective other. Faisal also revealed that though she was approached by other men, she was sure of her feelings for her now-husband, hence, never considered anyone else.

On the question about the spouse’s profession, the actor stated that he has a degree in MBA and he used to work at an office at the time of marriage.

Furthermore, Faisal also spilt that her husband does not like her on TV in makeup and costume, but rather at home when she is at her simplest best.

It is pertinent to mention that Saba Faisal and her husband have three children, actors Salman, Arsalan and Sadia.

On the work front, the actor is currently being seen in two of the superhit serials, ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ and ‘Habs’ on ARY Digital, as the mother of the respective female protagonists.

