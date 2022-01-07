Saboor Aly marries Ali Ansari; pictures, videos go viral

Actor Saboor Aly got married to co-celebrity Ali Ansari in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday and the pictures and videos of the joyous event are going viral.

A viral video sees the celebrity couple signing the nikkahnama while several clips showed the bride being emotional on the occasion.

Moreover, several videos and images saw them all smiling and enjoying the moment together.

The event took place in the presence of family members and close friends. Many celebrities were seen at the ceremony as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly took to Instagram to make their engagement news public.

The video of actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari dancing in their mayoon ceremony went viral as well.

Sajal Aly wore a traditional yellow outfit while her husband-to-be Ali Ansari donned a white sherwani.

They grooved together and held hands as a song played in the background.

Saboor Aly received praise for her diverse and stellar performances worked in superhit projects namely Rang Laaga, Bekasoor and Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain.

Moreover, Ali Ansari has proved his mettle in the drama industry thanks to his work in serials with Riffat Aapa Ki Bahuein being one of them.

