Actor Sahir Lodhi booked in rs40 million fraud case

Pakistani television host and actor Sahir Lodhi and his associate Faisal Zia have been booked by Karachi police following a complaint alleging a Rs40 million investment fraud.

The case was registered at Shah Latif Town police station after Naghma Wakeel, a resident of Landhi’s Majeed Colony, approached the authorities with allegations against the actor and his associate.

According to the first information report (FIR), Wakeel said she was introduced to Lodhi through a person identified as Faisal Lashkar Wala. She alleged that she subsequently handed over Rs40 million to Lodhi for investment.

Wakeel claimed that Lodhi later returned Rs250,000 on one occasion and Rs400,000 on another. She further alleged that he issued seven cheques as part of an arrangement to repay the remaining amount.

According to the complaint, some of the cheques, reportedly amounting to Rs8 million and Rs9 million, were deposited at a Qa’idabad bank branch on their due dates but were returned unpaid.

Wakeel said she informed Lodhi about the failed cheques, following which he allegedly issued another cheque for Rs44 million. She claimed that this cheque also failed to clear.

The complainant further alleged that when she contacted Lodhi again regarding the outstanding amount, his friend Faisal Zia issued a cheque for Rs20 million. That cheque was also allegedly dishonoured by the bank.

Wakeel said she made several attempts to recover her money before seeking legal intervention.

She subsequently approached the District and Sessions Court Malir and filed an application under Sections 22-A and 22-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure, requesting directions for the registration of a case.

Following the court’s order, police registered a case against Lodhi and Zia and initiated an investigation into the allegations.