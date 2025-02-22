Actor Sajid Hasan’s son arrested in Mustafa Amir case

KARACHI: In a shocking turn of events, renowned actor Sajid Hasan’s son, Sahir Hasan, has been arrested in connection with the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The investigation team conducted raids in various areas of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), targeting drug peddlers and addicts.

During these operations, police apprehended at least four youths, including Sahir Hasan, and seized drugs from their possession.

Sahir Hasan, during the investigation, made startling revelations about the drug wave among the youth in the upscale DHA area.

He confessed to selling drugs for two years to several individuals, including Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

CIA Police claimed to have recovered drugs, including foreign brands, worth Rs 5 million from Sahir Hasan’s possession.

Meanwhile, the trial court extended physical remand of two accused in Mustafa Amir abduction and murder case.

The court today granted five days extension of physical remand of two accused Armaghan Qureshi and Sheeraz.

Read More: Mustafa Amir murder: Court extends physical remand of accused

Prime accused Armaghan fall to floor of the anti-terrorism court during hearing of Mustafa Amir murder case. The accused told he was beaten when the court asked him.

“Why you have required further remand,” the court asked the investigation officer. “We have found 62 laptops and USBs, which required to be decoded and forensic tests,” the IO told the court.

The court rejected meeting requests of accused Armaghan’s mother Saira and co-accused Sheeraz’s sister.

On the court orders, Sindh health department’s medical team exhumed body of Mustafa Amir for DNA samples on Friday.

Police Surgeon Dr. Sumayya Syed has said that 11 samples of the body have been sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA Lab. “It is difficult to determine the cause of death,” Dr. Syed said. “In absence of fingerprints, we only have the DNA option,” police surgeon further said.