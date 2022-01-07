Actor Salman Saeed and wife announce birth of baby girl

Pakistani actor Salman Saeed and wife Aleena announced the birth of their first child on social media earlier this week.

Salman Saeed, who is one of the known names of Pakistan’s drama industry and brother of actor Humayun Saeed, announced the birth of his first child with wife Aleena on the photo and video sharing application Instagram earlier this week.

Aleena Salman Saeed, who is an entrepreneur and runs a fitness and detox brand, made an adorable announcement post on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, to share the bliss with her fans and friends.

The post with the caption, “Alhamdullilah Allah blessed us with his rehmat ♥️ Our little Ayraa (Masha’Allah)”, was loved by thousands of users of social app.

Later that day, the ‘Amanat’ actor expressed his gratitude in the caption as he shared the post on his official account. Salman penned, “Thankyou Allah for this beautiful gift on this new year. Blessed alhamdullilah”.

Their baby girl, Ayraa was welcomed into this world on January 1 this year. Many of his industry friends including Hira Mani, Imran Abbas, and Syeda Tuba dropped their congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section of the post.

Salman comes from a family of actors and producers and has been a part of many projects himself in the past, including ‘Do Bol’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Bharaas’, and ‘Khudgarz’ among others.

He tied the knot with his wife Aleena Fatima on September 26, 2020, in Lahore.

