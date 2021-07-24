Actor Saniya Shamshad welcomes first child with husband

It’s raining blessings this July – or Eid! Actor Saniya Shamshad also joined the new-mom gang as she announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, on Thursday.

Saniya took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy, sharing a picture of her husband and her hand entwined with their baby’s. “Eid Ul Adha Mubarak everyone. On this auspicious day of Eid, Allah has blessed us with a beautiful gift of life, a baby boy,” she said.

She also requested special prayers for her family.

Saniya announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Hidayath Syed back in late May.

Sharing a picture of herself cradling her bump as Hidayath kissed her head, Saniya shared, “We have been keeping a little secret and it’s finally time to share it with the world.”

“Nothing can be more real than experiencing the creation of life in you. We thank Allah for blessing us with this life-changing gift,” she had added, also sharing that she would be welcoming her baby in July.

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to the couple on their growing family!