Actor Sardar Mohammad Usman gets married in a simple ceremony

Actor Sardar Mohammad Usman tied the knot in a simple and ceremony.

He shared the picture of his nikkah on Instagram on Friday.

“Got married in an intimate ceremony at home,” he wrote. “I wanted everyone to be a part of my big day but due to corona and tragic passing of my beloved mother, we decided to keep things simple and very limited.

“We both need loads and loads of duas for our future.”

Usman has played supporting roles in ARY Digital dramas Cheekh and Dunk.

Actress Azekah Daniel, who co-starred with Usman in the two projects, congratulated the newly-married couple.