Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan’s latest video, pictures go viral

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan took to Instagram to share a series of her latest pictures and a video that is going viral.

The Tumse Mil Kay star looked elegant in the latest picture galleries that show her in a maroon-coloured outfit and jewellery that went with it. She captioned the picture gallery with rose flower emojis.

The pictures got thousands of likes while the videos got millions of views as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor frequently takes to the picture and video-sharing social media application for sharing clicks and videos of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

In an earlier photoshoot, she took social media by storm in a picture gallery that showed her wearing a stylish white kurta shalwar.

She has proved herself as one of the most versatile actors due to her work in many serials and films.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan impressed the audiences and critics alike with her performances in super hit projects with Tumse Mil Kay and Barfi Laddu being one of them.

