‘Outsiders can’t compete…’: Actor Tina Desai shares her word in nepotism debate

Indian actor Tina Desai shared her two cents on the raging debate of nepotism in Bollywood following the comments of Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

Taking to her account on the micro-blogging site earlier this week, the ‘Table no. 21’ actor wrote: I wouldn’t want 2b a newcomer in the Indian film industry today.”

“The star kids have the full might of their families behind them even b4 a release. How could anyone from outside the industry compete with that?! Can u think of any outsider who’s just entered the fray?” Desai added.

Her statements further fuelled the nepotism debate across social platforms and several netizens showed up with agreements on the post.

Discussing the influx of star kids and nepotism in the entertainment industry, a social user wrote, “They have less of a chance these days than ever before, there’s a huge influx of nepo kids that have come and are still coming. Recent Janhvi, Sara, Ananya, Alaya, Ishaan. And now Khushi, Suhana, Agastya, Ibrahim, Shanaya, Raveena daughter, Ahaan Panday, Aryan Khan, Junaid Khan, Pashmina Roshan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Palak Tiwari, Aryan Khan and probably Nysa. That’s next to impossible to get a big break with this hive that are coming out.”

“I watched Soni on Netflix last week. That girl in lead Geetika Vidya Ohlyan was stupendous. Made me feel bad for her because still she hasn’t gotten much after her powerful debut while these nepo kids keep getting work. For these kids, speaking hindi for 2 mins is an achievement alone,” a tweep pointed out the struggles of a non-star kid to make their mark.

Another agreed, “Being a lead actor is the ultimate dream of any struggler I suppose. The secondary roles are what you have to do when you are hustling. Many outsiders get typecasted in secondary roles coz the top spot is booked for starkids.”

“Favoritism is too much in Bollywood if you see Bollywood male actors only sidharth malhotra and Karthik aaryan are successful as outsiders now and look at star kids,” a Twitterati noted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tina Desai is best known for her roles in the thriller flick ‘Table No. 21’ and the web series ‘Sense8’. She was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Bob Biswas’.

