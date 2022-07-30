Actor Usama Khan clears the air on his relationship status

In response to the dating rumours with his co-star, actor Usama Khan cleared his relationship status once and for all in a new Instagram post.

While the fans are still busy shipping their latest favourite duo, Usama Khan and Anmol Baloch after their superhit serial ‘Aik Sitam Aur’, the actor has finally addressed the rumours around his dating life for the first (and probably the last) time.

For those unversed, it all began with a statement given by Baloch during an interview about Khan’s relationship status, when she mentioned that the co-star has found ‘the one’ and will get married soon.

In response to all the speculations that arose after the particular statement, ‘Teri Raah Mein’ star took to photo and video sharing application and penned a cryptic note on the stories. “My family will Never allow me to Date anyone. That’s my FAMILY values,” Khan wrote. He further noted: “‘DATE’ isn’t a nice word, I’ll better be Nikkafied thn Dating anyone.”

Moreover, Khan stated that he has never discussed his personal life with any of his colleagues, and is here to work only. He further urged everyone not to comment on anyone’s personal life.

Concluding the post, the actor wrote he is ‘still surprised’ how anyone is giving out comments on his personal life without having any knowledge.

On the work front, Khan last garnered acclaim for his performance in the recently-ended serial of ARY Digital ‘Aik Sitam Aur’. The final instalment for the 62-episodic run of the show aired earlier this week.

Written by Rehana Aftaab and directed by Ilyas Kashmiri, the title featured an ensemble cast with the likes of Anmol Baloch, Maria Wasti, Usama Khan, Sajid Hasan, Rubina Ashraf, Shahood Alvi, Javeria Abbasi, Ayesha Gul, Salman Saeed, Srha Asgr, Fahad Khan and Mehrunisa Iqbal.

