Actor Zainab Shabbir’s Instagram pictures go viral!

The latest Instagram pictures of showbiz starlet Zainab Shabbir are going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor took to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, and shared a bunch of her new pictures on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

“Life is not measured by time, its measured by moments🍁” Shabbir penned in the caption of the four-picture gallery on Instagram.

The Instagram pictures see Zainab Shabbir posing in an eastern casual outfit, comprised of an earthy tone kurta with white trousers. Her girl-next-door look was completed with a pink-hued monotoned face makeup and blow-dried hair.

The clicks garnered a great response from her huge fanbase, in the form of thousands of red hearts along with heartwarming compliments in the comments section of the post.

Here is what her fans wrote:

Beauty Queen 😍❤️

Cutepie 💛

MasaAllah.. very pretty

Beautiful

Zainab Shabbir who boasts close to a million followers on her official Instagram handle frequently shares updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories. She often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

On the work front, Zainab Shabbir last received acclaim for her performance as Emaan in the drama serial ‘Teri Raah Mein’ – the story of two university friends, Emaan and Maha belonging to different backgrounds who later become arch-rivals.

Khurram Walter helmed ‘Teri Raah Mein’ also featured Shazeal Shaukat, Usama Khan and Shehroz Sabzwari in lead roles.

