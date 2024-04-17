Actor Zubab Rana performs Umrah

Popular actor Zubab Rana performed Umrah with her best friends over the weekend.
Celebrated actor Zubab Rana embarked on the journey to Makkah with her best friends, supermodel Aidaah Sheikh and fashion stylist Waleed Nadeem, to perform Umrah around Eid this year.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ posted a solo selfie of herself from Masjid al-Haram, which sees her in a Hijab and without a dash of makeup. The celebrity captioned the picture simply with a white heart and teary-eyed emojis.
Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Rana in the comments section. However, a certain section of keyboard warriors continued to target the celebrity with their mean remarks.
Notably, the celebrity is not only a social media darling but is also one of the very few versatile stars of the industry who has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span.
On the work front, Zubab Rana is currently being seen as Shazma, in the new drama serial ‘Khudsar’, also featuring Sehar Afzal, Humayoun Ashraf, Rizwan Ali Jaffri, Arslan Khan, Rahat Ghani and Imran Aslam among others.
Syed Faisal and Syed Ali Bukhari directorial, written by Asma Sayani, ‘Khudsar’ airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.