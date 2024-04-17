Actor Zubab Rana performs Umrah

Popular actor Zubab Rana performed Umrah with her best friends over the weekend. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Celebrated actor Zubab Rana embarked on the journey to Makkah with her best friends, supermodel Aidaah Sheikh and fashion stylist Waleed Nadeem, to perform Umrah around Eid this year.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ posted a solo selfie of herself from Masjid al-Haram, which sees her in a Hijab and without a dash of makeup. The celebrity captioned the picture simply with a white heart and teary-eyed emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰 (@zubab.rana) Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Rana in the comments section. However, a certain section of keyboard warriors continued to target the celebrity with their mean remarks.