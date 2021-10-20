Ayeza Khan does Halle Berry on Instagram, video goes viral

Actor Ayeza Khan shared a video of herself on Instagram where she is getting hairstyle like Hollywood star Halle Berry.

The viral clip sees the actress’ hair in grey colour and getting set.

“This is not a black and white world,” the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor captioned the video. “To be alive. I say the colours must swirl and I believe that maybe today we will all get to appreciate the beauty of grey!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

It became a viral sensation on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. It has 1,833,606 views with 244,823 and counting.

The Pakistani actress regularly updates the fans with pictures of her photoshoots and projects. The Koi Chand Rakh star had, in September, crossed the coveted 10 million followers mark on Instagram. She has 10.2 million followers at the moment.

Read More: Learn to keep your private life private, says Ayeza Khan

The actress tied the knot with the heartthrob Danish Taimoor back on August 08, 2014. They have two kids, a boy and a girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!