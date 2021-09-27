Actress Ghana Ali set to welcome first child with husband Umair Gulzar

Congratulations are in order for Ghana Ali and husband Umair Gulzar who are all set to become a family of three soon!

Ghana shared the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram on Sunday with a series of photos with her husband. “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!” she captioned the pictures.

“Alhumdulillah! I cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness. We can’t wait to meet our new addition,” Ghana further added, also requesting her fans and followers to “please remember us in your prayers”.

She also added a small token of love in her caption for her husband Umair, referring to him as the “best thing that ever happened to me”.

The news was met with prayers and well wishes in the comments section, with host Anoushey Ashraf saying, “Lovely!”

Ghana Ali and Umair Gulzar tied the knot in May.

The couple has consistently been at the receiving end of mean comments online ever since Ghana Ali announced her marriage on Instagram; from body-shaming her husband to gross assumptions about Ghana herself, the trolls have been relentless.

Earlier in Aug, Ghana had hit back at online trolls for questioning her relationship with her husband, saying that everyone needs to mind their own business. read more

After a user left a disparaging comment on Ghana’s recent post suggesting that she married her husband Umair Gulzar for his money, Ghana Ali set the record straight saying, “He was never an ATM nor he’s a billionaire. Those were only rumours to disturb our mental peace!”