Hina Afridi seeks Rs5 lakh monthly maintenance, business-class travel from hubby in viral fun video

LAHORE: Actress Hina Afridi and social media personality Taimur Akbar have tied the knot, with their wedding pictures and videos going viral on social media.

In a joint Instagram post with her husband, Hina shared a bunch of adorable pictures from his nikah photoshoot, captioning, “Bismillah. In the name of Allah Paak, Qubool Hai.”

The actress wore a white outfit for her nikah ceremony, which she paired with heavy gold jewellery that stood out prominently in the photographs.

Akbar opted for an all-white sherwani featuring delicate gold embroidery, complementing his bride’s ensemble.

While wedding pictures continue to circulate online, a video from the couple’s Nikah ceremony has caught significant attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abeer Chaudhri (@trendalert17)

The clip showed Afridi making rather interesting demands from her husband, asking Akbar for a monthly allowance of Rs500,000 and business-class travel every six months.

She also said that her husband will bear all shopping expenses, including designer clothes, and that she will not spend any money from her own pocket; all of which Akbar agreed to.

Images from the ceremony quickly drew admiration from the entertainment community and fans, with many offering prayers and congratulations in the comments

Fans also joined in, showering the couple with well wishes and prayers. Commenters described the pair as “beautiful” and wished them happiness as they embarked on their new journey.