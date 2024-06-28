Actress Hina Khan reveals breast cancer diagnoses

Indian television actress Hina Khan has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared the heartbreaking news with her fans and followers while appealing for prayers as she expressed determination to overcome the disease.

“I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this daunting diagnosis, I want to assure everyone that I am strong and fully committed to overcoming this disease,” she wrote.

Hina Khan said that her treatment has begun and she is ready to come out of it even stronger.

Meanwhile, the actress requested her followers, who fought breast cancer, to share their experience and supportive suggestions as she navigate her journey.

“I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy,” she concluded.

Before Hina Khan, several Bollywood actresses have battled and overcome cancer including Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendre and Mahima Chaudhary among others.

After her diagnoses with ovarian cancer in 2012, Manisha Koirala underwent treatment in the United States, and the following year announced that she was cancer-free.

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and has since being undergoing chemotherapy following her early treatment in New York.

Indian actress Mahima Chaudhary revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. She also underwent treatment, including chemotherapy, and has since recovered.