Actress Momina Iqbal Goes Viral After Wishing for Maryam Nawaz to Lead Karachi’s Development

KARACHI: Popular Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has sparked a conversation online after expressing her wish for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to intervene in Karachi’s development, ARY News reported.

A clip of the actress has gone viral on social media, showing her discussing the stark contrast in infrastructure between provinces. Praising the current state of Punjab, Iqbal remarked, “If only Maryam Nawaz comes to Karachi, there could be improvement here too.”

During an interview with a private news channel, the actress noted that excellent development work is underway in Punjab and that conditions there have significantly improved.

Transitioning to the state of Sindh’s capital, she asked pointedly, “Who owns Karachi?” adding that since she spends most of her time in the city, she considers it her home as well.

Iqbal highlighted the daily challenges of living in Karachi, asserting that if Maryam Nawaz were to take charge of the city’s affairs, its condition would undoubtedly improve.

This is not the first time such a suggestion has been made.

Last year, members of the Karachi business community, during a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, reportedly requested that the city be handed over to Maryam Nawaz for a period of time to spearhead development.