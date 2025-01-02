Actress Nargis withdraws domestic violence case against husband

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Nargis has withdrawn a domestic violence case against her husband, Inspector Majid Bashir, announcing to forgive him, ARY News reported.

The case was filed in November 2024, after Nargis alleged that her husband had physically abused her. Nargis had lodged the case at Defence police station, but her husband was granted bail.

In a recent development, the actress also submitted an affidavit in court, confirming the reconciliation. She maintained that she has forgiven her husband after the intervention of family elders.

As part of the reconciliation, the couple has agreed not to live together for three years.

It is to be noted that Nargis, known in the entertainment world as Ghazala Idris, stepped away from the industry years earlier after marrying Inspector Bashir.

Following her marriage, she bid farewell to the entertainment industry and now manages her beauty salon in Lahore.

Earlier, actor-host Ayesha Jehanzeb refuted the reports of reconciliation with her husband Haris Ali after domestic violence, confirming that she has filed for divorce.

In a statement, from her daughter Zoha Tauqeer on social media, Ayesha Jehanzeb confirmed that no charges were pressed against her husband Haris Ali, for the betterment of her kids, however, she affirmed that there has been no reconciliation with her spouse.

“There has been no reconciliation, there is no exception for domestic violence,” she stated.

The ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ actor added, “Yes no charges were pressed for the betterment of the kids.”