Ayesha Jehanzeb denies reconciliation with husband, files for khula

Actor-host Ayesha Jehanzeb refuted the reports of reconciliation with her husband Haris Ali after domestic violence, confirming that she has filed for divorce.

In a statement, from her daughter Zoha Tauqeer on social media, Ayesha Jehanzeb confirmed that no charges were pressed against her husband Haris Ali, for the betterment of her kids, however, she affirmed that there has been no reconciliation with her spouse.

“There has been no reconciliation, there is no exception for domestic violence,” she stated.

The ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ actor added, “Yes no charges were pressed for the betterment of the kids.” Notably, Jehanzeb revealed in an earlier interview that it is her second marriage with Ali after her first husband passed away due to pancreatitis complications. She had three kids from her first marriage and shares two with Ali.

Earlier this month, she filed a case against her husband at Sarwar Road Police Station, Lahore, alleging that he had physically assaulted her multiple times. The court had sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

On Friday, it was reported that the former partners reached a reconciliation agreement in the domestic abuse case, as Jehanzeb does not wish to pursue her case further. “What happened was very cruel and should not happen to any woman. However, I accept the decision made by the respected elders,” she told the session court in Lahore.

However, Ayesha Jehanzeb confirmed on social media later that although she withdrew her case, she has filed for khula (Muslim women’s right to initiate divorce) from Ali.

