‘He was my childhood love…’: Ayesha Jehanzeb recalls her first husband’s death, second marriage

Actor-host Ayesha Jehanzeb opened up about the death of her first husband, due to cancer, after seven years of marriage, and how she decided to get married again, with three kids.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, actor Ayesha Jehanzeb of ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ revealed that it is her second marriage with her current husband Haris, while her first husband, Jehanzeb passed away due to pancreatitis complications.

Recalling the loss of her husband, she shared, “After seven years and three kids, he passed away with cancer. He was my first love; my childhood love and we got married after a lot of resistance from my family.”

“We were kids when we fell in love and we grew together. It was love at first sight,” she added.

“It felt like the walls have crashed upon me when he left this world but I had to pick myself up for the three lives associated with me,” the actor explained, adding that her three kids were quite young at that time.

Speaking about her second husband Haris, Ayesha disclosed that he happened to be the foster brother of a woman, whom her first husband considered his sister, and they met when she was planning a visit to that lady in Dubai with her kids, in order to help them with the visa process.

“I tried my best to push him away, and would often call him bhai, but somehow it was not meant to be,” she said about her current husband.

She shared that the two were not at all cordial towards each other initially but he helped them with the additional money required for the airplane tickets and later they became friends. “He was the only male friend I had,” Ayesha added, maintaining that they had never thought of marriage though.

“He never proposed to me. My mother and he shared a very close bond and he would always visit her whenever in Lahore for any of his conferences. So it was my mother, who asked Haris to marry me when she was diagnosed with cancer,” she recalled, adding that her kids were 10, 7 and 5 respectively, when she got married for the second time.

Ayesha shared that it was her husband Haris’ decision not to have kids in their marriage, which was supposedly good for her three kids and easy for her as a mother, but she didn’t want him to complain about not having kids of their own at a later stage in life.

She disclosed that the couple is now parents to a total of five kids, three elder ones from Ayesha’s first marriage and two younger ones which she shares with Haris.

On the work front, Ayesha Jehanzeb is currently being seen as Shaggo phuppo in the trending drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, headlined by Iqra Aziz and Hamza Sohail.

Fajr Raza’s directorial debut, written by Parisa Siddiqui, ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ airs every Monday and Tuesday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

