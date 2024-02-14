Iqra Aziz gets honest about her anxiety struggles

Showbiz A-lister Iqra Aziz opened up on her struggles with social anxiety as she confessed not having many friends in the industry due to the same.

In an old conversation with a YouTube channel, Iqra Aziz confessed that she suffers anxiety and panic attacks, when she has to face many people, which is why she is friends with only a handful of people from the industry.

“I don’t really hang out with a lot of people. I have started this very recently, going out and meeting people, because I’m very shy that way, I cannot talk to people,” said Aziz.

The ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ actor explained, “I’m really serious about this, I’m such an introvert that I get anxiety and panic attacks, firstly at airports, because I’ve to face a lot of people – and the same was the case before the fame as well, even when hardly anyone knew me.”

“And secondly at the awards, when you have to walk on red carpets, smile, pose, talk, and do all this while thinking about what to say next, all this gets to me and just makes me really anxious,” she added.

She named Hina Altaf, Zara Noor Abbas and her now-husband Yasir Hussain as some of her friends from showbiz.

On the work front, Iqra Aziz is currently being seen in the new drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, co-starring Hamza Sohail.

Helmed by young director Fajr Raza and written by Parisa Siddiqui, ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

