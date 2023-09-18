Iqra Aziz, son Kabir’s hilarious video goes viral!

A-list actor Iqra Aziz and her two-year-old son Kabir Hussain reversed their roles in the hilarious video shared by her husband, actor Yasir Hussain.

Taking to his Instagram handle on this morning, Yasir Hussain beat the Monday blues with a rib-tickling clip of his wife, Iqra Aziz and their only son Kabir. “Roles switched,” he wrote in the caption with a winking tongue-face emoji.

In the hilarious video, the young mommy of Kabir is actually acting like a toddler, driving the toy car while the latter is seen taking a serious call with a mobile phone in his hand.

The now-viral video was watched by more than 200k users of the social platform within hours and received a massive response for the mother-son duo in the form of likes and comments.

For the unversed, the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends.

The duo welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.

