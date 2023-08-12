Travel diary: Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz’s Skardu getaway

The pictures and videos of Showbiz couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz from their dreamy Skardu getaway are viral on social media.

Taking to their official Instagram handles, the ‘Jhooti’ couple has been treating their millions of fans in the social sphere with stunning photos and videos of the latest trip they took to ‘Heaven on earth’, the serene Skardu Valley. The couple with their son Kabir shelled out major family goals in the snippets.

Apart from the heartwarming family clicks and adorable moments with his ‘best vacation partner’ amid the picturesque mountains and lakes of Skardu, the ‘Lahore Se Aagey’ star also gave a good virtual tour to his followers while sightseeing the valley.

The viral vacation posts received love from their millions of followers on the Gram who liked the posts and dropped heartening comments for the beloved couple.

It is pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony.

They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends.

The duo welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.

