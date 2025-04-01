Heartbroken fans slam ‘Lazy, Stiff’ Salman Khan in Sikandar

Salman Khan’s latest Eid release, Sikandar, was supposed to be a big Eid hit, but it turned out to be a disappointment for the superstar’s fans.

Despite the high expectations tied to its festive release, the film opened to poor reviews and failed to shatter box office records, marking a rare misstep for the superstar usually bags big hits at Eid.

Just days after its debut, the backlash has intensified, with even Salman’s loyal fanbase turning against him, slamming his performance as lackluster and uninspired.

The discontent among fans is palpable, with many labeling Sikandar as the “biggest misfire” from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Social media is abuzz with criticism, focusing on what they describe as Khan’s “lazy” and “stiff” portrayal of the titular character.

One ardent supporter, known as “Freak4Salman,” pleaded online, “Laut aao purane @BeingSalmanKhan bhai love you forever #SalmanKhan,” yearning for the charismatic Salman of yesteryears. Another fan vented, “Dear Salman Khan fans, let’s be honest—Sikandar is the biggest misfire from Nadiadwala Grandson.

No more excuses, no forced appreciation. We don’t need to defend a weak product,” urging others to voice their frustrations freely.

A third die-hard fan expressed deep disappointment, writing, “I don’t like to see Salman Khan the way he seems in the trailer, in the songs. It was difficult to see him in *Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan* as well. Lazy, uninterested, half AI, half human.

No chemistry between the leading pair and forced attempts at action and massy dialogues. As a die-hard fan…I can only request, ‘Please, please choose better movies, better scripts, better dialogues. We need story, we need realistic acting, we need to see your charm, your honesty on screen’.

The AR Murugadoss directorial also leaked online hours before its release.

The film was published on several illegal websites and streaming links, providing downloads for viewers.

According to the Indian media outlets, the leak originated from camcorder recordings in theatres, which were then upgraded to HD quality and uploaded within hours.

It is worth noting here that ‘Sikandar’ also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi, alongside Salman Khan.