You won’t believe how much a ticket for ‘Sikandar’ costs!

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Sikandar is set to release on March 30, and Bollywood fans are already showing huge excitement, with Sikandar ticket prices soaring.

Advance bookings for the AR Murugadoss-directed movie opened on March 25, with tickets selling out quickly. The demand has been so overwhelming that Sikandar ticket prices have surged across major cities.

In Mumbai, Plaza Cinema in Dadar is charging INR 700 for recliner seats for evening shows, while premium seats in multiplexes are being sold for as high as INR 2,200.

Delhi-NCR is following a similar trend, with premium tickets priced between INR 1,600 and INR 1,900. Regular multiplex seats in major cities are also being sold for INR 850 to INR 900.

Sikandar is releasing in both 2D and 2D IMAX formats. According to Sacnilk, the film has already sold 1,38,209 tickets for its opening day across 12,820 shows, bringing in INR 4.03 crore even before the official release.

Sikandar marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Salman Khan praised Rashmika Mandanna during a press conference, commending her dedication despite her busy schedule.

He mentioned how she worked late into the night after shooting for Pushpa 2, even continuing the shoot after breaking her leg. Salman added, “She reminds me a lot of younger me.”

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika, Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film promises an action-packed, high-energy experience.

Earlier, known for his wit and humour, Salman Khan once again entertained the audience with his response to a common question about senior actors working with younger actresses in films.

During the event, Salman Khan was asked about the significant age difference between male leads and their female co-stars in Bollywood.

Responding with his signature humour, he said, “I have a 31-year age difference with the heroine. The heroine does not have a problem with it. Her father does not have a problem either.”

The Sikandar star then turned to Rashmika Mandanna and asked, “You do not have a problem, right?” When Rashmika Mandanna shook her head, Salman Khan continued, “Now, when she gets married and has a child, she will be a star. We will work with her, with her permission.” His remark left everyone in the room laughing.