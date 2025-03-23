Salman Khan’s comment on Rashmika Mandanna’s future leaves fans stunned!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sikandar, recently attended its trailer launch event alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Known for his wit and humour, Salman Khan once again entertained the audience with his response to a common question about senior actors working with younger actresses in films.

During the event, Salman Khan was asked about the significant age difference between male leads and their female co-stars in Bollywood.

Responding with his signature humour, he said, “I have a 31-year age difference with the heroine. The heroine does not have a problem with it. Her father does not have a problem either.”

He then turned to Rashmika Mandanna and asked, “You do not have a problem, right?” When Rashmika Mandanna shook her head, Salman Khan continued, “Now, when she gets married and has a child, she will be a star. We will work with her, with her permission.” His remark left everyone in the room laughing.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Sikandar has created a buzz among fans. The film, packed with action, drama, and suspense, showcases Salman Khan in a powerful role.

Read More: ‘Man who can barely walk is being told to dance,’: KRK reviews Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Earlier, Indian film actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R. Khan (KRK) has slammed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release Sikandar, co-starring South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

In his signature sarcastic style, KRK labeled the film as “Bhagandar” (a Hindi slang for failure) and criticized Salman Khan’s dance moves, fitness, and increasing weight.

In a video posted on Facebook, KRK claimed that Sikandar has already failed to create hype, as its teaser and two previously released songs failed to gain traction.

He sarcastically remarked that many people have already decided to skip the film after watching the underwhelming promotions.

Targeting the film’s latest song Naach Sikandar, KRK ridiculed Salman Khan’s dance skills, saying, “A man who can barely walk, sit, or stand properly is being told to dance.”

He further alleged that Salman’s outfit in the song was copied from an old Bengali song performed by actor Saqib.